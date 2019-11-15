|
Dixon Mildred
"Midge" God looked around his garden
And He found an empty place,
He looked down upon the earth
And saw your tired face,
He put His arms around you
And lifted you to rest,
God's garden must be beautiful,
He only takes the best.
A loving and devoted mother and mother-in-law to
Michael & Janet and Chris & Val,
and grandmother to 15 grandchildren.
A lady who meant so much to so many, who never complained and always
put others before herself.
You were the strongest person
we ever knew, right to the end.
A true warrior.
We love you and will think of you always.
Go dance now in the clouds
with your darling Tom.
He is waiting.
Your Loving Family Xx
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 15, 2019