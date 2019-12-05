|
WRIGHT Michael Graham Passed away peacefully in
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
Friday 15th November 2019,
aged 93 years.
Much loved and sadly missed by his wife Joan, children Susan, Simon and Dugald and all his grandchildren.
Thanksgiving service at
St. Mary's Church, Alverstoke,
on Friday 13th December, at 3.30pm.
All friends welcome.
Family flowers only
but donations, if desired, to:
MCC Chance to Shine Foundation
(Reg charity No. 1123385)
The National Trust
(Reg charity No. 205846)
RSPB (Reg charity No. 207076)
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 5, 2019