Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Wheeler

Notice Condolences

Michael Wheeler Notice
Wheeler Michael
'Mick' Passed away unexpectedly at home on 4th October aged 62 years.

A service in celebration of
Mick's life will be held on
Thursday 24th October, 10.30am
at Portchester Crematorium.

All who knew Mick are very welcome to attend.
No black by request.
Family flowers only although donations are being gratefully received for 'Cancer Research UK', and can be sent to The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road,
Portsmouth, PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665 795
www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.