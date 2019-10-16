|
|
|
Wheeler Michael
'Mick' Passed away unexpectedly at home on 4th October aged 62 years.
A service in celebration of
Mick's life will be held on
Thursday 24th October, 10.30am
at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Mick are very welcome to attend.
No black by request.
Family flowers only although donations are being gratefully received for 'Cancer Research UK', and can be sent to The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road,
Portsmouth, PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665 795
www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 16, 2019