Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
16:00
The Oaks Crematorium
Michael Watts


1941 - 2019
Michael Watts Notice
Watts Michael (Micky) 10/4/41
Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 3rd March aged 77 years
surrounded by his loving
family in the way he would have
wanted in his own home.
Funeral Service to be held at
The Oaks Crematorium on
Wednesday 27th March at 4.00pm.
Flowers welcome or
Donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
or cheques made payable
to Alzheimer's Society c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
11 Rowner Road, Rowner, Gosport
PO13 9UB. 02392 502281.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 14, 2019
