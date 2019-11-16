|
TIERNEY Michael Patrick 'Mick' Passed away on November 2nd 2019, aged 78 years.
Funeral Service is to take place on Wednesday 27th November 2019, Portchester Crematorium, South Chapel at 1.45pm. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, may be
made to Submariners Association Gosport Branch, which will benefit
the Widows Fund.
All enquiries to Solent Funeral
Services, 82-84 High Street,
Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire,
PO13 9DA.Tel: (02392) 717039
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 16, 2019