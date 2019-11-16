Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Tierney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Tierney

Notice Condolences

Michael Tierney Notice
TIERNEY Michael Patrick 'Mick' Passed away on November 2nd 2019, aged 78 years.
Funeral Service is to take place on Wednesday 27th November 2019, Portchester Crematorium, South Chapel at 1.45pm. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, may be
made to Submariners Association Gosport Branch, which will benefit
the Widows Fund.
All enquiries to Solent Funeral
Services, 82-84 High Street,
Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire,
PO13 9DA.Tel: (02392) 717039
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -