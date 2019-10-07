|
|
|
STEARNE Michael Passed away peacefully at
Springfield Nursing Home,
on 22nd September 2019,
aged 82 years.
He will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by his
loving family and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday 24th October 2019 in
The Oaks Crematorium at 11.30am.
Donations in lieu of flowers,
can be made by cheque, for
St Faith's Big Build Campaign payable to PCC of St Faith's and sent C/o
Carrells Funeral Service,
4 Town Hall Road, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1AN Tel: 023 9248 6183
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 7, 2019