SEYMOUR Michael John Passed away peacefully on the
28th October 2019 aged 74 years.
Will be sadly missed by his loving
sons Robert and Alex, grandson Henry and granddaughters April and Keira and all the family.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 19th November at 12 noon. Immediate family flowers only, donations welcome to
The Rowans Hospice
c/o Taylor & Wallis, 125/127 West Street, Portchester. PO16 9UF.
Tel: 02392 378824
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 7, 2019