|
|
|
Roberts Michael Beloved Husband to Julie and devoted Father and Grandfather.
A service in celebration of Michael's life will be held on Wednesday 19th June, 10:45am at The Oaks Crematorium.
All who knew Michael are very welcome to attend.
Family flowers only although
donations are being gratefully received
for 'Kidney Research UK',
and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth,
PO3 5EG (023) 92 665 795
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on June 7, 2019
Read More