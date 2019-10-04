Home

Michael Guy Notice
Michael Robert Guy (Micky Guy) Former PTO, Shipwright and
Recorder of Portsmouth Naval Base.
Sadly passed away at home with his family by his side on
Sunday 29th September 2019.
Will be greatly missed by all.
Farewell service to take place at
Portchester Crematorium,
Thursday 10th October at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
donations, if desired,
to Cancer Research in Micky's
memory would be greatly received c/o
Drayton Funeralcare,
252 Havant Road, Drayton, PO6 1PA,
Telephone: 02392-221299
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 4, 2019
