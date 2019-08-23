Home

POWERED BY

Services
A H Freemantle Ltd (Titchfield)
46 South Street
Fareham, Hampshire PO14 4DY
01329 842115
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
13:00
St. Mary's Church
Warsash
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Cole

Notice Condolences

Michael Cole Notice
COLE Michael My loving husband, Michael passed away at Queen Alexandra Hospital on 11th August 2019, aged 81 years.
I will cherish the wonderful times that we shared together.
Nancy x

To a very a special dad and Grandpom, we will miss you, but you will always be with us in our hearts.
Love Helen (daughter), Mark
(son in law), Sophia and Beatrice. x

In loving memory of my dearest brother, brother in law to
Richard and uncle to Simon.
Now sleeping peacefully.
With fondest love from your sister Cynthia (Cys) x

The funeral service will be held at
St. Mary's Church, Warsash on
Friday 30th August at 1pm, followed by refreshments in the church hall.
Family flowers only please, but if you wish to make a donation to Dementia Research in memory of Michael, please make your cheque payable to Southampton Hospital Charity and sent c/o AH Freemantle or donations can be made online at michael-cole-1937-2019.muchloved.com
AH Freemantle Funeral Directors,
46 South Street, Titchfield, PO14 4DY
Tel. 01329 842115
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A H Freemantle Ltd (Titchfield)
Download Now