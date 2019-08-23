COLE Michael My loving husband, Michael passed away at Queen Alexandra Hospital on 11th August 2019, aged 81 years.

I will cherish the wonderful times that we shared together.

Nancy x



To a very a special dad and Grandpom, we will miss you, but you will always be with us in our hearts.

Love Helen (daughter), Mark

(son in law), Sophia and Beatrice. x



In loving memory of my dearest brother, brother in law to

Richard and uncle to Simon.

Now sleeping peacefully.

With fondest love from your sister Cynthia (Cys) x



The funeral service will be held at

St. Mary's Church, Warsash on

Friday 30th August at 1pm, followed by refreshments in the church hall.

Family flowers only please, but if you wish to make a donation to Dementia Research in memory of Michael, please make your cheque payable to Southampton Hospital Charity and sent c/o AH Freemantle or donations can be made online at michael-cole-1937-2019.muchloved.com

AH Freemantle Funeral Directors,

46 South Street, Titchfield, PO14 4DY

Tel. 01329 842115 Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 23, 2019