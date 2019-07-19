Home

Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
13:45
Portchester Crematorium
Matthews (Oakes)
Melvyn Derek Geoffrey 6 July 1945 -11 July 2019
Aged 74.
Melvyn passed away
unexpectedly at his home.
He will be very sadly missed
by his children, their families,
and his many friends.

The funeral is to take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Thursday 1st August 2019 at 1:45pm.

Family flowers only but donations,
if so desired, can be made by cheque payable to either Cancer UK
or Dementia UK.

All enquiries to
B Matthews FD,
7 Middle Road, Park Gate
SO31 7GH
Published in Portsmouth News on July 19, 2019
