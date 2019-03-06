Home

POWERED BY

Services
A H Freemantle Ltd (Titchfield)
46 South Street
Fareham, Hampshire PO14 4DY
01329 842115
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:15
Portchester Crematorium
Upper Cornaway Lane
Portchester
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Saunders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Saunders

Notice Condolences

Maureen Saunders Notice
Saunders Maureen Ella Passed away peacefully on the
19th February 2019 at the
Queen Alexandra Hospital.
Much loved sister, aunt,
great aunt and friend.
Funeral service being held on
Tuesday 12th March, 12.15pm at Portchester Crematorium,
Upper Cornaway Lane,
Portchester, PO16 8NE.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to either the RSPCA or NSPCC,
can be sent care of A H Freemantle Funeral Directors, 46 South Street, Titchfield, PO14 4DY
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A H Freemantle Ltd (Titchfield)
Download Now