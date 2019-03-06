|
Saunders Maureen Ella Passed away peacefully on the
19th February 2019 at the
Queen Alexandra Hospital.
Much loved sister, aunt,
great aunt and friend.
Funeral service being held on
Tuesday 12th March, 12.15pm at Portchester Crematorium,
Upper Cornaway Lane,
Portchester, PO16 8NE.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to either the RSPCA or NSPCC,
can be sent care of A H Freemantle Funeral Directors, 46 South Street, Titchfield, PO14 4DY
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 6, 2019
