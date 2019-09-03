SALERO Maureen My treasured wife, soul mate and lover for 46 years.

I will cherish those

golden memories darling.

I can't comprehend how much

I will miss you Maureen.

Your smile through such great pain

and your will to fight to the bitter end with such dignity and strength.

A mental picture of you, when we first met in 1973, is etched so deeply in my heart forever. On your last day I will sing "Honey" for you, your favourite song. I will sing it for you until my lungs draw my last breath. You will have your horse and carriage and three dogs and Tilley, our last wonderful dog.

They will be by your side on the day.

Goodbye my love, until we meet again. Thank you for being my wife and remember my love all the songs

I sung at all those music nights - supported by you, my best critic.

Your broken hearted Pete xxx Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 3, 2019