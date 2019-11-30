Home

Montague Maureen Eileen Passed away in St Ronan's Nursing Home on 27th November,
aged 83 years.
A service in celebration of
Maureen's life will be held on
Monday 9th December, 11.15am at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Maureen
are very welcome to attend.
Family flowers only although donations are being gratefully received for 'Alzheimer's Society', and can be sent to The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth,
PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665795 www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 30, 2019
