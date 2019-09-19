|
|
|
JENNINGS Maureen Elizabeth Passed away at Queen Alexandra Hospital on September 5th 2019,
aged 89 years.
Greatly missed by all her family.
Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium, on Thursday 26th September 2019,
at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, may be made to 'Submariner's Association Gosport Branch'.
All enquiries to Solent Funeral Services, 82 - 84 High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire, PO13 9DA.
Tel: (02392) 717039
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 19, 2019