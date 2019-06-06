|
|
|
Holyoak Maureen Passed away peacefully in QA Hospital on 26th May, aged 77 years.
A service in celebration of Maureen's life will be held on Friday 14th June, 1.15pm at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Maureen are very welcome to attend.
Flowers welcome although donations, if preferred are being gratefully received for the benefit of
"Cancer Research UK" c/o
The Searson Family Funeral Service
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665 795 www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on June 6, 2019
