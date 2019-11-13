Home

Mary Treacy

Notice Condolences

Mary Treacy Notice
Treacy Mary "May" Passed away peacefully on 2nd November, aged 86 years.
Farewell service to take place at
St Colman's Catholic Church,
Cosham on Wednesday
20th November at 10am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Colman's Church in May's memory would be greatly received c/o Drayton Funeralcare, 252 Havant Rd, Drayton, PO6 1PA
Telephone: 02392 221299.

Sadly missed along life's way,
quietly remembered every day.
No longer in our lives to share,
But in our hearts you're always there.

With love from Michael, Sheona, Donna and Suzanne.
XxXx
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 13, 2019
