|
|
|
THOMAS (nee Bennett)
Mary 26th May 1916 - 3rd November 2019
Sadly passed away after a very long life.
Funeral service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 26th November at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations to St Nicholas School
would be most appreciated
as it was very close to her heart.
Donations can be made via cheque, made payable to the charity and sent c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
320 London Road, Waterlooville,
Hants, PO7 7DU.
"Thank you for the years we shared, the love you gave and the way
you cared"
Much loved and missed by
all her family and friends.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 19, 2019