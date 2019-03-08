|
|
|
Quantrill Mary Joyce Passed away peacefully in
QA Hospital on 26th February,
aged 89 years.
A service in celebration of Mary's life
will be held on Friday 15th March,
1:15pm at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Mary are very welcome
to attend. Family flowers only although
donations are being gratefully received
for 'Marie Curie' and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road,
Portsmouth, PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665 795 www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More