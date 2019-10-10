Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Fareham
86 Trinity Street
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 7SJ
01329 280249
Mary Light

Light Mary Elizabeth Passed away suddenly on
1st October 2019, aged 70.
Much loved wife of David
and Mum of Kevin and Darren.
She will be very sadly missed by
all of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Monday 28th October 2019 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or
payable by cheque to: Diabetes UK
C/o Cooperative Funeralcare
86 Trinity Street, Fareham, PO16 0TG,
Telephone: 01329 280249
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 10, 2019
