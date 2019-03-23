Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
15:15
The Oaks Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lamb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lamb

Notice Condolences

Mary Lamb Notice
LAMB Mary Teresa Sadly passed away on
16th March 2019 aged 78 years.
A service in celebration of Mary's
life will take place at The Oaks
Crematorium on Friday 12th April 2019 at 3:15pm All who knew Mary are very welcome to attend. Family flowers only, although donations to 'Rowans Hospice' will be gratefully received.
Andy & Debi Searson
The Searson Family Funeral Service
25-29 Park Parade,
Havant PO9 5AA
(023) 92 477190
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.