|
|
|
LAMB Mary Teresa Sadly passed away on
16th March 2019 aged 78 years.
A service in celebration of Mary's
life will take place at The Oaks
Crematorium on Friday 12th April 2019 at 3:15pm All who knew Mary are very welcome to attend. Family flowers only, although donations to 'Rowans Hospice' will be gratefully received.
Andy & Debi Searson
The Searson Family Funeral Service
25-29 Park Parade,
Havant PO9 5AA
(023) 92 477190
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More