Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
16:00
Oaks Crematorium
Cooper Mary Ellen Susan It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our wonderful mum, nan, great nan and great great nan,
who passed away peacefully on
2nd October.
She will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral service at the
Oaks Crematorium at 4pm
on 17th October.
Afterwards at South Seas Golf Club.
Family flowers only please.
All donations, if desired, can be made
to Cancer Research UK.
Any enquiries to Coop Funeral care, Copnor Tel: 02392 698362
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 9, 2019
