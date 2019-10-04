Resources More Obituaries for Mary Connelly Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Connelly

Notice Connelly Mary Mark and Carol wish to express their heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended Mary's funeral service at Portchester Crematorium, for the kind and thoughtful messages and cards of condolence, and greatly appreciated donations to Dementia UK.

Our special thanks go to In Home Care for all their amazing support to mum and ourselves over the past five years. We couldn't have asked for a more caring company and committed

carers to assist us.

Also our warmest thanks to the two Sarah's at Meridian Funeral Directors in Drayton and Janice Cubis for their wonderful care and professional guidance with all the funeral arrangements and the beautiful service.

Finally, a big thank you to Steph and

the staff at Cams Mill in Fareham

