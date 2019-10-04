Home

Connelly Mary Mark and Carol wish to express their heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended Mary's funeral service at Portchester Crematorium, for the kind and thoughtful messages and cards of condolence, and greatly appreciated donations to Dementia UK.
Our special thanks go to In Home Care for all their amazing support to mum and ourselves over the past five years. We couldn't have asked for a more caring company and committed
carers to assist us.
Also our warmest thanks to the two Sarah's at Meridian Funeral Directors in Drayton and Janice Cubis for their wonderful care and professional guidance with all the funeral arrangements and the beautiful service.
Finally, a big thank you to Steph and
the staff at Cams Mill in Fareham
for providing a warm welcome and delicious buffet to complete Mary's farewell.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 4, 2019
