Connelly Mary Eliza Jane
née Robinson Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 9th September 2019
aged 100 years. Loving wife of David, wonderful Mum to Mark and Carol and a very special Granny to James, she will be greatly missed by all her family, friends and carers. Farewell service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on Monday 16th September at 12.45pm. Donations in memory of Mary, payable to Dementia UK, c/o Drayton Funeralcare, 252 Havant Rd, Drayton, Portsmouth, PO6 1PA.
Tel: 02392 221299
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 12, 2019