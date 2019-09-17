Home

Funeral
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:30
Portchester Crematorium
Mary Brotherston Notice
Brotherston Mary
(née Girling) Sadly passed away at
Hamilton House Care Home on
Thursday 12th September 2019
aged 89.
After suffering dementia for 2 years,
she is now, thankfully at peace.
Mary leaves behind her heartbroken family. Partner Fred, Children Neil, Roger, Michael and Margaret.
Grandchildren Sarah, Andrew, Julia, Danni, Louise, Owen, Carl, Lewis
and Great Grandchildren Piper,
Toby and Aaliyah.
We will all greatly miss your unconditional love, resilience,
determination and continued support.
Funeral to be held at
Portchester Crematorium on
Monday 30th September at 12.30pm.
In lieu of flowers please make donations direct to Rowans Hospice, Waterlooville.
https://www.rowanshospice.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 17, 2019
