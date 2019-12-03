Home

Martin Gair

Martin Gair Notice
Gair Martin Ronald Passed away peacefully at
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
November 20th, 2019, aged 79 years.
Martin will be very sadly missed by his loving daughters, family and friends.

Funeral Service will be held on
Friday December 13th 2019 in
St Thomas the Apostle, Elson at 9.30am followed by a private
family committal.

Family flowers only please
and donations, if desired,
can be made by cheque, payable to Cancer Research UK and sent c/o
Solent Funeral Services,
109 Stoke Road, Gosport, Hants,
PO12 1LR. Tel: 02392 581741
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 3, 2019
