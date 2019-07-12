Home

Mark Middleditch Notice
MIDDLEDITCH Mark David Passed away suddenly on
24th June 2019, aged 48 years.
Mark you left us too soon and our hearts are broken.
You were a treasured son, brother, uncle and great uncle.
We will love and miss you always.
Rest peacefully.
Funeral Service to be held at
The Oaks Crematorium on
Monday 22nd July at 11.30am.
All Friends Welcome.
Flowers or donations for
JDRF may be sent c/o
Barrells Funeral Directors,
245 Fratton Road, Portsmouth PO1 5PA
Published in Portsmouth News on July 12, 2019
