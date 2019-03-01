|
|
|
PILGRIM Marjorie of Cosham
sadly passed away on
4th February 2019 at the age of 91.
An incredible woman and
loving mother to an extended family
who owe her so much.
Her generosity in all things but
especially her love inspires us all.
Forever loved and
always in our hearts.
From her ever loving family. Xxx
The funeral will be held at
Portchester Crematorium on Thursday
7th March 2019 at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to the
PDSA can be sent c/o
Lee Fletcher Funeral Services,
95 High Street, Cosham, PO6 3AZ.
Tel no: 023 9238 4455
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 1, 2019
