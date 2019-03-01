Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee Fletcher Funeral Services Ltd (Cosham, Portsmouth)
95 High Street
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO6 3AZ
023 9238 4455
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
13:15
Portchester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Pilgrim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Pilgrim

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Pilgrim Notice
PILGRIM Marjorie of Cosham
sadly passed away on
4th February 2019 at the age of 91.
An incredible woman and
loving mother to an extended family
who owe her so much.
Her generosity in all things but
especially her love inspires us all.

Forever loved and
always in our hearts.

From her ever loving family. Xxx

The funeral will be held at
Portchester Crematorium on Thursday
7th March 2019 at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to the
PDSA can be sent c/o
Lee Fletcher Funeral Services,
95 High Street, Cosham, PO6 3AZ.
Tel no: 023 9238 4455
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.