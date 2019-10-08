|
Murphy Marjorie
(née Lye) Passed away peacefully
on 23rd September 2019 aged 82.
Teacher at St Swithun's and
St John's Cathedral Primary School.
She will be very sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place in
St Johns R C Cathedral, Portsmouth
on Wednesday 16th October at 12.15.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
or payable by cheque to:
Headway - The brain injury association.
Co-operative Funeralcare,
68 St James's Road, Southsea,
PO4 9HZ Telephone: 02392 823855.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 8, 2019