Bulleyment Marion Passed away peacefully on
26th May 2019 aged 85 years.
Gone but never forgotten. Greatly missed by her family Jeanette, Sue, David, Stephen and Charlie and all her Fourteen Grandchildren and three Great Grandchildren. Goodnight Mum, until we meet again.
The funeral service will be held at
The Church of the Resurrection, Drayton on Monday 29th July at 10.00am followed by a private burial at Warblington Natural Burial Site.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired, made payable to Marie Curie Cancer Care
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth. PO1 5ER. Tel 02392 863031.
or you can visit Marion's online tribute page at www.funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on June 7, 2019
