Gilvray Marian Passed away suddenly on
October 19th 2019 aged 79.
She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium,
South Chapel on
Thursday 14th November 2019 at 10am.
Flowers welcome.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to
Co-op Funeral Directors, Eastney Road, Eastney, Portsmouth, PO4 8DZ or Arthritis Charity.
Telephone 02392 873218.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 1, 2019