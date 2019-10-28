Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Voysey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Voysey

Notice Condolences

Margaret Voysey Notice
Voysey Margaret Sylvia Died peacefully at QA Hospital
on the 20th of October 2019.
Much loved and missed
by all her family.
The funeral will be held at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant on
Wednesday the 6th of November 2019 at 4pm. Family flowers only.
If you wish to donate to the
British Heart Foundation,
please make cheques payable to
The British Heart Foundation and send to the Co-operative Funeralcare,
65 Tangiers Road, PO3 6JH
or visit www.funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.