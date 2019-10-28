|
Voysey Margaret Sylvia Died peacefully at QA Hospital
on the 20th of October 2019.
Much loved and missed
by all her family.
The funeral will be held at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant on
Wednesday the 6th of November 2019 at 4pm. Family flowers only.
If you wish to donate to the
British Heart Foundation,
please make cheques payable to
The British Heart Foundation and send to the Co-operative Funeralcare,
65 Tangiers Road, PO3 6JH
or visit www.funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 28, 2019