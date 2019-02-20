Services Funeral service 10:00 Portchester Crematorium Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Stacey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Stacey

Notice Condolences STACEY Margaret Mum, you were the most kindest, caring, considerate woman that i've ever known. You would have done anything for your family, or anyone else who needed your help and you would have protected your family with all that you had.

Mum, it broke my heart that none of us could get to you before you went and that we could not comfort you as you passed, all that we found was an empty shell. All the joy, the fun and the laughter had ebbed away.

No more hospitals, tablets and needles Mum but above all no more PAIN. I know that you are free from pain now and that you are with your dear Mum and Dad, which is what you wanted. Your were the one who guided me through life which I thank you for, if it wasn't for you I don't know where I would have ended up. No matter what trouble I was in you were always there to help. That is the kind of women that you were. We were going to watch a film when you were better weren't we, well I will still watch it for the both of us, and maybe you will be there in spirit too. You did like your films didn't you. I've got to say goodbye for now my lovely, sweet, kind hearted Mum, but when it's my time I know I will see you again. You know now don't you - I love you so much Mum, I always have and I will cherish your memory until the day I die. Your ever loving son Martin XXX. Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 20, 2019