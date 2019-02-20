Services Funeral service 10:00 Portchester Crematorium Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Stacey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Stacey

Notice Condolences STACEY Margaret My dearest special Mum, how can I put into words how I am feeling at the moment. I never thought this day would come as you were always such a fighter and would always pull through any illness thrown at you. As much as I knew you were getting weary and suffering it was still hard to accept, and I prayed you would recover and come home. My only consolation is I now know you are free of pain and at rest in God's Kingdom with your mum, dad and siblings. I am so sorry I broke my promise to be with you holding your hand when you passed away but you left me so quickly. I never even had time to say goodbye, something I will regret for the rest of my life. I will always be thinking of you Mum especially our little drives up the hill and most recently our walks around Baffins Pond which I know you enjoyed. Till we meet again - where I know you will be waiting for me with arms open wide. Sing and dance with those angels Mum, love you forever. Your broken hearted daughter Paula and Colin XX.



Nan, at times like these we like to turn to words such as "goodbye" or "farewell" but the words I choose are "Thank You" Thank you for a lifetime of memories that I'll cherish until we meet again. From our holidays to Tenerife to your quick wit and cheekiness, right up until your last days, You've left me with memories of happiness and laughter to help me through this sad time.

Love always Dan X. Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices