STACEY Margaret Mum, never did understand the meaning of a heavy heart until now. You look so peaceful now after all of the pain and suffering you have endured, especially over the last week of your life. You are loved and will be missed by all of us. Siena, will always keep a special place in her heart for you as will we all. What will I fill my time with now. Rest in peace Mum, Nan, Nanny Marge. I'm sure you are with your family up above. We will always love and keep you in our thoughts - goodbye for now.

Love, Linda, Paul, Jemma, Marc, Siena, Paul and Carli XX. Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More