Savage Margaret
(nee Maines) Wife of the late
Laurence Savage, passed away peacefully 7th May 2019
aged 84 years.
Mother to her late son Martyn, sister
to Jessie and stepmother Stephen, Paul and Richard.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 12th June at
St. Mary's Church, Liss, 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation c/o Rowland's Funeral Services,
St. Peters Road, Petersfield. GU32 3HX.
Tel 01730 262711 or via
www.rowlandsfuneralservices.co.uk Obituary Page
Published in Portsmouth News on June 4, 2019
