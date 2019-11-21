Home

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
15:15
Portchester Crematorium, North Chapel
Margaret Rogers Notice
Rogers Margaret Patience
(Nee Young) Passed away peacefully on
17th November, aged 96.
Much loved mother of Frank, Jean and Colin, and loving grandmother.
She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium, North Chapel, on Tuesday 10th December at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to Dementia UK c/o
Paulsgrove Funeralcare,
181 Allaway Avenue,
Paulsgrove PO6 4HG
Telephone 02392 372106
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 21, 2019
