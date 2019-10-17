Home

Services
Solent Funeral Services (Gosport)
109 Stoke Road
Gosport, Hampshire PO12 1LR
023 9258 7741
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:15
Portchester Crematorium
Margaret Morritt Notice
Morritt Margaret Elizabeth Dear Family & Friends of Mrs Margaret Elizabeth Morritt,

I bring you the sad news that our wonderful Peggy
passed away peacefully on
Sunday 29th September 2019
at the age of 83.

So I ask that you join me at
Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 18th October at 11:15
for a short and respectful service in Peggy's honour.

Please bring your happiest memories of your times with Peggy to say farewell to a much loved and respected lady because I know that Peggy would want us all to continue our lives with the happiness, love and friendships that she shared throughout her life.

I would especially like this day to mark a day of moving forwards with love, forgiveness, kindness, cooperation, positivity, honesty and respect for the precious lives we all have ahead of us while Peggy looks down upon us from heaven.

For any suggestions, wishes or contributions such as flowers please contact myself or Solent Funeral Services, 109 Stoke Road, Gosport. PO12 1LR who have been so helpful in organising Peggy mum's service.

If you are unable to attend, I would like thank you for being a part of Peggy's full and happy life.

Peggy's Loving Son,

Mr Andrew Kevin Morritt
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 17, 2019
