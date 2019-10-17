Morritt Margaret Elizabeth Dear Family & Friends of Mrs Margaret Elizabeth Morritt,



I bring you the sad news that our wonderful Peggy

passed away peacefully on

Sunday 29th September 2019

at the age of 83.



So I ask that you join me at

Portchester Crematorium on

Friday 18th October at 11:15

for a short and respectful service in Peggy's honour.



Please bring your happiest memories of your times with Peggy to say farewell to a much loved and respected lady because I know that Peggy would want us all to continue our lives with the happiness, love and friendships that she shared throughout her life.



I would especially like this day to mark a day of moving forwards with love, forgiveness, kindness, cooperation, positivity, honesty and respect for the precious lives we all have ahead of us while Peggy looks down upon us from heaven.



For any suggestions, wishes or contributions such as flowers please contact myself or Solent Funeral Services, 109 Stoke Road, Gosport. PO12 1LR who have been so helpful in organising Peggy mum's service.



If you are unable to attend, I would like thank you for being a part of Peggy's full and happy life.



Peggy's Loving Son,



Mr Andrew Kevin Morritt Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 17, 2019