HUTCHINGS Margaret Doreen Passed away peacefully at Latham Lodge Rest Home, on 19th May 2019 aged 88 years.
She will be sadly missed by all
of her loving family.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday 12th June 2019 in The Oaks Crematorium, Havant at 1.45pm.
Flowers are welcome from all and donations if desired, can be made by cheque, payable to The Rowans Hospice or Canine Partners and sent C/o Carrells Funeral Service,
4 Town Hall Road, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1ANTel: 023 9248 6183
Published in Portsmouth News on June 5, 2019
