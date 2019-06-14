|
|
|
Collins Margaret Patricia Passed away peacefully on
5th June 2019 aged 83.
Much loved wife of John Claude Collins.
She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 28th June 2019 at 10.45 hrs.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to the c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare, 131 Eastney Road, Eastney, Portsmouth, PO4 8DZ, telephone 02392 873218.
Family and friends are welcome at the RMA Club, Dunn Close, Eastney
after the Ceremony.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 14, 2019
