|
|
|
COATES Margaret Ellen Diane Who sadly passed away at Southampton General Hospital on the 20th June 2019,
aged 74 years.
Margaret will be sadly missed by her husband Graham, daughters Suzie and Judi and all her family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place on Thursday 18th July 2019 at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are being received
for The Rowans Hospice.
Donations may be made by visiting Margaret's Just Giving page
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/margaretellendianecoates
or by sending a cheque made payable to the charity to
South Downs Funeral Service
The Old Post Office House
Hambledon Road
Denmead
Hants
PO7 6NN
Tel: 023 9223 1567
Published in Portsmouth News on July 6, 2019