BLACK Margaret Betty Sadly our dear Auntie 'Betty' aged 95, passed away peacefully on 26th June,
after a short illness at
Wenham Holt Nursing Home.
She will be greatly missed by nephew Peter, Elaine and family.
Margaret lived for many years at Petersfield and formerly Hordean
and 'The Handy Stores' in
Newcome Road, Portsmouth.
Her funeral will be at 11am on Tuesday 23rd July at St Peter's Church, Petersfield. All Welcome.
Flowers or donations to
Cancer Research UK (cheques only please payable to the charity)
To Michael Miller Funeral Directors ,
27A High Street, Petersfield, GU32 3JR Tel 01730 233244.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 2, 2019