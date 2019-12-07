Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Portsmouth
157 Fratton Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5ER
02392 863031
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00
The Salvation Army Citadel
84 Albert Road, Southsea
View Map
Committal
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:15
Portchester Crematorium ( North Chapel )
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Abbott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Abbott

Notice Condolences

Margaret Abbott Notice
Abbott Margaret Esther Sadly passed away
on the 18th November 2019,
aged 79 years.
Funeral service is to take place at
The Salvation Army Citadel,
84 Albert Road, Southsea on Wednesday 18th December at 11.00am followed by the committal at Portchester Crematorium
( North Chapel ) at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to The Salvation Army C/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5ER telephone 02392 863031.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -