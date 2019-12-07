|
|
|
Abbott Margaret Esther Sadly passed away
on the 18th November 2019,
aged 79 years.
Funeral service is to take place at
The Salvation Army Citadel,
84 Albert Road, Southsea on Wednesday 18th December at 11.00am followed by the committal at Portchester Crematorium
( North Chapel ) at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to The Salvation Army C/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5ER telephone 02392 863031.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 7, 2019