|
|
|
Andrews Marcia Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 24th November,
aged 84 years.
My beautiful sister now free from pain, my thanks to all the staff at Lathum Lodge for their care, kindness and understanding to both of us,
with love from Sonya.
Farewell service to be held at
Warblington Cemetery on
Tuesday 10th December at 11am.
No flowers, but donations in memory
of Marcia would be greatly received
for Cancer Research c/o
Drayton Funeralcare,
252 Havant Rd, Drayton PO6 1PA. Telephone 02392 221299
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 3, 2019