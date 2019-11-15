|
Luff Margaret Rose 20.06.36-03.11.19
It is with deep sadness
that Mum passed away on
Sunday 3rd November 2019 after
a very brief illness in QA Hospital.
Gone but never forgotten
and always with us.
Reunited with dad.
Love from Sharon, Veronica and Dave, Rozanne, Jamie and Jen,
Andrew and Angie xxx
Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Thursday 28th November at 10.45am. Flowers welcome and may be sent
c/o The Cooperative Funeralcare,
320 London Road, Waterlooville,
PO7 7DU.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 15, 2019