Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Waterlooville
320 London Road
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 7DU
02392 266105
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
10:45
Portchester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Maragret Luff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maragret Luff


1936 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Maragret Luff Notice
Luff Margaret Rose 20.06.36-03.11.19
It is with deep sadness
that Mum passed away on
Sunday 3rd November 2019 after
a very brief illness in QA Hospital.
Gone but never forgotten
and always with us.
Reunited with dad.

Love from Sharon, Veronica and Dave, Rozanne, Jamie and Jen,
Andrew and Angie xxx

Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Thursday 28th November at 10.45am. Flowers welcome and may be sent
c/o The Cooperative Funeralcare,
320 London Road, Waterlooville,
PO7 7DU.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -