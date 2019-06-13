|
|
|
PRZYBOROWSKI Mabel Passed away peacefully at
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
29th May 2019, aged 90 years.
She will be sadly missed by us all,
Irena, Shane, Claire & Woody
Darling granny Mabel,
passed away 90 years young.
Who lived life to the full, on her own terms - independent,
strong, business woman, creative,
role model, provocateur,
who adored her family.
See you later alligator,miss you,
love always
Steph, Tim, great granddaughter Larissa and Duncan xxxxx
Funeral service to be held at
Fareham Cemetery, PO16 7HX
(also known as Wickham Road Cemetery) on 21st June 2019 at 11am.
Family flowers only or donations to Salvation Army c/o Taylor & Wallis, 125/127 West Street, Portchester.
PO16 9UF
Published in Portsmouth News on June 13, 2019
