ROBSON Lynnete Lynnete passed away on
Friday 23rd August aged 59 years.
Lynnete was a very special and much loved lady who will be very sadly missed by her loving Husband Chris, Son Matt, Daughters Emily & Becki,
family & friends.
Funeral service will be held on
Friday September 13th 2019 in Portchester Crematorium at 12.00pm.
Flowers welcome and donations if desired, can be made by cheque, payable to, LUPUS UK and can either be given to the Funeral Director on the day or alternatively sent c/o
A G Stapleford & Sons,
6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO2 7JN
Tel: 02392 671444.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 6, 2019